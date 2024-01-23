trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2713190
“Naxalite Tactics” Assam CM Himanta Slams Congress’ Rahul Gandhi, Orders Police To Register Case

|Updated: Jan 23, 2024, 10:10 PM IST
A clash broke out in Assam’s Guwahati on January 23 during Congress’ Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra. Congress workers were seen breaking the police barricades while Rahul Gandhi was standing atop a bus. Congress workers raised anti-BJP slogans during Rahul Gandhi’s speech at Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra. Indian Youth Congress President BV Srinivas shared a video on his ‘X’ handle. Replying BV Srinivas, Assam CM launched a sharp attack on Congress and called Party’s action “Naxalite tactics”. He also instructed Assam DGP GP Singh to register a case against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. Rahul Gandhi had alleged that Assam CM ordered state administration to stop Rahul Gandhi from interacting with university students.

