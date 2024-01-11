trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2708545
NCB Takes Bold Action Against Substance Abuse: 19 Kilograms of Heroin Seized and Destroyed in Mohal

|Updated: Jan 11, 2024, 11:35 AM IST
In Punjab, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has disposed of 19 kilograms of heroin seized in Mohali. Amanjeet Singh, IRS Regional Director of NCB Chandigarh, revealed that they have successfully closed 11 cases related to the matter. Watch the video to learn more about this significant development in the fight against drug trafficking.

