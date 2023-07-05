trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2631081
NewsVideos
videoDetails

NCP Chief Sharad Pawar Calls For Party Meeting At YB Chavan Centre

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 05, 2023, 01:20 PM IST
After nine NCP leaders including Ajit Pawar joined hands with the Eknath Shinde government in Maharashtra, NCP Chief Sharad Pawar has called for a party meeting at YB Chavan Centre in Mumbai, Maharashtra on July 05 to discuss the future course of action for the party.
Cre Trending Videos

All Videos

SDRF Personnel Saves Kawariya From Drowing In Ganga At Haridwar | Sawan | Kawar
play icon0:55
SDRF Personnel Saves Kawariya From Drowing In Ganga At Haridwar | Sawan | Kawar
Man Urinates On Tribal Man In Madhya Pradesh's Sidhi; Case Registered Under NSA On CM Shivraj’s Order
play icon5:49
Man Urinates On Tribal Man In Madhya Pradesh's Sidhi; Case Registered Under NSA On CM Shivraj’s Order
Maharashtra Political Crisis: Time for show of strength!
play icon5:2
Maharashtra Political Crisis: Time for show of strength!
Maharashtra Dy CM Ajit Pawar Hoists Party Flag At NCP Office In Mumbai
play icon1:41
Maharashtra Dy CM Ajit Pawar Hoists Party Flag At NCP Office In Mumbai
Maharashtra Political Crisis: Ajit Pawar came out ahead in the power game
play icon2:39
Maharashtra Political Crisis: Ajit Pawar came out ahead in the power game
CRE Recommended Videos

Trending Videos

SDRF Personnel Saves Kawariya From Drowing In Ganga At Haridwar | Sawan | Kawar
play icon0:55
SDRF Personnel Saves Kawariya From Drowing In Ganga At Haridwar | Sawan | Kawar
Man Urinates On Tribal Man In Madhya Pradesh's Sidhi; Case Registered Under NSA On CM Shivraj’s Order
play icon5:49
Man Urinates On Tribal Man In Madhya Pradesh's Sidhi; Case Registered Under NSA On CM Shivraj’s Order
Maharashtra Political Crisis: Time for show of strength!
play icon5:2
Maharashtra Political Crisis: Time for show of strength!
Maharashtra Dy CM Ajit Pawar Hoists Party Flag At NCP Office In Mumbai
play icon1:41
Maharashtra Dy CM Ajit Pawar Hoists Party Flag At NCP Office In Mumbai
Maharashtra Political Crisis: Ajit Pawar came out ahead in the power game
play icon2:39
Maharashtra Political Crisis: Ajit Pawar came out ahead in the power game