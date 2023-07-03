trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2630095
NCP supporters reach Yashwantrao Chavan Samadhi in Karad ahead of Sharad Pawar’s public meeting

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 03, 2023, 12:50 PM IST
Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) supporters reached Yashwantrao Chavan Samadhi in Karad on July 03. NCP Chief Sharad Pawar will visit Karad town in Maharashtra's Satara district and address a public meeting there. The NCP chief along with former Maharashtra Chief Minister YB Chavan is expected to address party supporters in Karad.
