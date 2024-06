videoDetails

NCPCR makes huge demand on MP Madarsa

| Updated: Jun 15, 2024, 02:44 PM IST

Madhya Pradesh Madarsa News: NCPCR President Priyank Kanungo has demanded from the Madhya Pradesh government that Hindu children studying in madrassas should be evacuated from there and they should be enrolled in normal schools. What are Hindu children being taught in madrassas?