trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2629785
NewsVideos
videoDetails

NCP's Ajit Pawar Takes Oath As Maharashtra Deputy CM

|Updated: Jul 02, 2023, 04:15 PM IST
Nationalist Congress Party leader Ajit Pawar on July 2 joined hands with the NDA government in Maharashtra. He took oath as the Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra in presence of CM Eknath Shinde and Dy CM Fadnavis.
Cre Trending Videos

All Videos

Ajit Pawar takes oath: Ajit Pawar changes Twitter bio after becoming Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister
play icon1:55
Ajit Pawar takes oath: Ajit Pawar changes Twitter bio after becoming Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister
France Riots: Mayor’s House Ram-Raided And Torched By Protesters, Wife And Child Injured
play icon1:9
France Riots: Mayor’s House Ram-Raided And Torched By Protesters, Wife And Child Injured
Ajit Pawar takes oath: Shiden said - When someone is suppressed then such incidents happen.
play icon2:22
Ajit Pawar takes oath: Shiden said - When someone is suppressed then such incidents happen.
play icon1:2
"Now This Government Will Play The Role Of Triple Engine" CM Eknath Shinde On Swearing-In-Ceremony
MAHARASTRA BREAKING: Biggest rebellion in Sharad Pawar's party, split in Mahaghati..break in NCP
play icon3:52
MAHARASTRA BREAKING: Biggest rebellion in Sharad Pawar's party, split in Mahaghati..break in NCP
CRE Recommended Videos

Trending Videos

Ajit Pawar takes oath: Ajit Pawar changes Twitter bio after becoming Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister
play icon1:55
Ajit Pawar takes oath: Ajit Pawar changes Twitter bio after becoming Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister
France Riots: Mayor’s House Ram-Raided And Torched By Protesters, Wife And Child Injured
play icon1:9
France Riots: Mayor’s House Ram-Raided And Torched By Protesters, Wife And Child Injured
Ajit Pawar takes oath: Shiden said - When someone is suppressed then such incidents happen.
play icon2:22
Ajit Pawar takes oath: Shiden said - When someone is suppressed then such incidents happen.
play icon1:2
"Now This Government Will Play The Role Of Triple Engine" CM Eknath Shinde On Swearing-In-Ceremony
MAHARASTRA BREAKING: Biggest rebellion in Sharad Pawar's party, split in Mahaghati..break in NCP
play icon3:52
MAHARASTRA BREAKING: Biggest rebellion in Sharad Pawar's party, split in Mahaghati..break in NCP