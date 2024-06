videoDetails

'NDA has come to win the election...'says TDP Spokesperson in debate

| Updated: Jun 09, 2024, 12:38 PM IST

PM Modi Oath Ceremony Update: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is going to take oath today along with his cabinet. PM Modi will take oath today amidst many special guests. Meanwhile, politics has heated up regarding the invitation for the oath taking ceremony. Meanwhile, a big statement of TDP spokesperson has come out.