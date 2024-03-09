NewsVideos
NDA Seat Breaking: Approval given to give 5 seats including Hajipur to Chirag Paswan

Mar 09, 2024
Big news is coming related to seat sharing in Bihar NDA. It is reported from sources that an agreement has been reached to give 5 seats to Chirag Paswan in NDA. He will get five seats including Hajipur. There is talk of giving only one seat to his uncle and Pashupati Paras. Paras' seat will change and he can be made to contest from Samastipur. Let us tell you that Chirag Paswan had asked for a total of 6 seats from Amit Shah, but Amit Shah told him that if he gives 6 seats to AAP, then from where will he give the seat to Pashupati Paras.

