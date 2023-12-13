trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2698475
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Neelam's Unconventional Protest: Smoke Cracker Demonstration Outside Parliament Sparks Controversy

|Updated: Dec 13, 2023, 03:45 PM IST
Follow Us
Neelam, a passionate activist, made a bold statement with an unconventional protest outside the parliamentary grounds. Igniting a smoke cracker, she sought to draw attention to her cause and spark a conversation on pressing issues.

All Videos

Flashback Video: Attack on Parliament Unveiled from Zee News
Play Icon12:38
Flashback Video: Attack on Parliament Unveiled from Zee News
Big Naxalite attack before swearing in Chhattisgarh
Play Icon0:54
Big Naxalite attack before swearing in Chhattisgarh
Rahul Gandhi's Reaction Amid Chaos: Man Jumps into Public Gallery during Lok Sabha, Sparking Concerns
Play Icon0:19
Rahul Gandhi's Reaction Amid Chaos: Man Jumps into Public Gallery during Lok Sabha, Sparking Concerns
Guru Randhawa Unveils Debut Music Video 'All Right' from Latest Album #GThing
Play Icon0:29
Guru Randhawa Unveils Debut Music Video 'All Right' from Latest Album #GThing
VIRAL Video Golgappa Seller Stuns the Internet: Revealing Monthly Income
Play Icon0:17
VIRAL Video Golgappa Seller Stuns the Internet: Revealing Monthly Income

Trending Videos

Flashback Video: Attack on Parliament Unveiled from Zee News
play icon12:38
Flashback Video: Attack on Parliament Unveiled from Zee News
Big Naxalite attack before swearing in Chhattisgarh
play icon0:54
Big Naxalite attack before swearing in Chhattisgarh
Rahul Gandhi's Reaction Amid Chaos: Man Jumps into Public Gallery during Lok Sabha, Sparking Concerns
play icon0:19
Rahul Gandhi's Reaction Amid Chaos: Man Jumps into Public Gallery during Lok Sabha, Sparking Concerns
Guru Randhawa Unveils Debut Music Video 'All Right' from Latest Album #GThing
play icon0:29
Guru Randhawa Unveils Debut Music Video 'All Right' from Latest Album #GThing
VIRAL Video Golgappa Seller Stuns the Internet: Revealing Monthly Income
play icon0:17
VIRAL Video Golgappa Seller Stuns the Internet: Revealing Monthly Income