Neeraj Chopra once again makes the entire country proud by winning Diamond League!

India wins first-ever GOLD medal at the Diamond League finals and Neeraj Chopra has made it possible with his throw of 88.44m. Watch the video to see the medal-winning throw.

| Updated: Sep 09, 2022, 12:29 PM IST

