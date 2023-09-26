trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2667246
Nefarious conspiracy of Khalistanis in Punjab! Could there be a terrorist attack?

Sep 26, 2023
Indian Canada Row: After India's strict attitude, Khalistanis have now taken to terrorism. According to information received from sources, terrorists may be hiding in Punjab. They can carry out terrorist attacks in Punjab.
