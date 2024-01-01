trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2704926
New Year 2024: Dazzling Fireworks Spectacle Lit Up Rio de Janeiro's Copacabana Beach

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jan 01, 2024, 02:05 PM IST
A dazzling fireworks spectacle lit up Rio de Janeiro's Copacabana beach where almost two million revellers welcomed the 2024 New Year on Monday (January 1). New Year's Eve revellers and tourists gathered on Copacabana beach to enjoy the 12-minute spectacular and iconic fireworks

