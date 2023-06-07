NewsVideos
New Zealand High Commission in India celebrates 70 years of first Mt Everest ascent

|Updated: Jun 07, 2023, 08:10 AM IST
Remembering one of the greatest achievements by humanity till date, New Zealand High Commission in India celebrated 70 years of the first ascent to Mt Everest. It was on May 29, 1953, seventy years ago that Hillary, a beekeeper from South Auckland and Norgay, a Sherpa of Nepal, became the first humans on earth to conquer the Everest summit. The occasion was celebrated by the New Zealand High Commission in India with events in Nepal, New Delhi and London.

