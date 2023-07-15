trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2635833
NewsVideos
videoDetails

NGO rescues animals from flood-affected areas in Delhi

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 15, 2023, 01:40 PM IST
Delhi continues to struggle with floods after water spills from swollen Yamuna River. Amid floods, video of rescue ops from Delhi goes viral. NGO workers were filmed rescuing stray dogs from flood-hit areas.
Cre Trending Videos

All Videos

PM Modi holds bilateral talks with UAE Crown Prince Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan
play icon2:35
PM Modi holds bilateral talks with UAE Crown Prince Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan
PM Modi Lands In UAE For Final Leg Of Two-Nation Historic Visit
play icon1:55
PM Modi Lands In UAE For Final Leg Of Two-Nation Historic Visit
“Impressive Prime Minister…” French Parliamentarians lauds PM Modi’s visit on Bastille Day
play icon4:7
“Impressive Prime Minister…” French Parliamentarians lauds PM Modi’s visit on Bastille Day
“Due to fights over food or mating…” says MP Forest Minister on death of 8th Cheetah at Kuno
play icon3:22
“Due to fights over food or mating…” says MP Forest Minister on death of 8th Cheetah at Kuno
Delhi flood: Water persists in Yamuna’s adjoining areas, IMD predicts more rains
play icon2:15
Delhi flood: Water persists in Yamuna’s adjoining areas, IMD predicts more rains
CRE Recommended Videos

Trending Videos

PM Modi holds bilateral talks with UAE Crown Prince Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan
play icon2:35
PM Modi holds bilateral talks with UAE Crown Prince Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan
PM Modi Lands In UAE For Final Leg Of Two-Nation Historic Visit
play icon1:55
PM Modi Lands In UAE For Final Leg Of Two-Nation Historic Visit
“Impressive Prime Minister…” French Parliamentarians lauds PM Modi’s visit on Bastille Day
play icon4:7
“Impressive Prime Minister…” French Parliamentarians lauds PM Modi’s visit on Bastille Day
“Due to fights over food or mating…” says MP Forest Minister on death of 8th Cheetah at Kuno
play icon3:22
“Due to fights over food or mating…” says MP Forest Minister on death of 8th Cheetah at Kuno
Delhi flood: Water persists in Yamuna’s adjoining areas, IMD predicts more rains
play icon2:15
Delhi flood: Water persists in Yamuna’s adjoining areas, IMD predicts more rains