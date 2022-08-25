NewsVideos

NHLML and IWAI sign an MoU with RVNL to create multimodal logistics parks

On August 24 in Delhi, an MoU was signed for the creation of Multi-Modal Logistics Parks by NHLML (National Highways Logistics Management Ltd), IWAI (Inland Waterways Authority of India), and RVNL (Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd). Union Ministers Nitin Gadkari, Sarbananda Sonowal, and Gen. (Retd) VK Singh were present when the MoU was signed. To facilitate Seamless Freight Movement across Multiple Modes, 35 Multi-Modal Logistics Parks will be built in key areas.

Updated: Aug 25, 2022, 06:50 PM IST
