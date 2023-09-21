trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2665190
NIA Big Action On Khalistani Terrorists: NIA has placed a reward of Rs 10 lakh on Khalistani terrorists.

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Sep 21, 2023, 01:16 PM IST
Amid the Khalistani row, the National Investigation Agency has intensified its crackdown on Khalistani terrorists operating in India. The agency has announced Rs 10 lakh each for information leading to the arrest of 'listed terrorists' Harwinder Singh Sandhu and Lakhbir Singh Sandhu.
