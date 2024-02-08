trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2719056
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Nitish Kumar Affirms: 'I Will Never Leave NDA' After Meeting PM Narendra Modi

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Feb 08, 2024, 11:25 AM IST
Follow Us
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar's recent Delhi visit reaffirms loyalty to NDA. Meeting with PM Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, and BJP President J P Nadda focused on Bihar issues and the impending trust vote on February 12. Kumar emphasized commitment to the alliance since 1995, dispelling speculations, stating, 'I will not go anywhere.

All Videos

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge Unveils 'Black Paper' Critiquing the Modi Government
Play Icon00:32
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge Unveils 'Black Paper' Critiquing the Modi Government
VIRAL VIDEO: Shah Rukh Khan's Heartwarming Moment Playing Football with Son AbRam At Mannat
Play Icon00:40
VIRAL VIDEO: Shah Rukh Khan's Heartwarming Moment Playing Football with Son AbRam At Mannat
VIRAL VIDEO: Drake's First-Ever X-rated Clip Sparks Laughter with His Hilarious Reaction
Play Icon00:40
VIRAL VIDEO: Drake's First-Ever X-rated Clip Sparks Laughter with His Hilarious Reaction
Congress may bring black paper in Parliament against BJP's white paper
Play Icon00:53
Congress may bring black paper in Parliament against BJP's white paper
know the most accurate prediction of your zodiac sign
Play Icon05:07
know the most accurate prediction of your zodiac sign

Trending Videos

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge Unveils 'Black Paper' Critiquing the Modi Government
play icon0:32
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge Unveils 'Black Paper' Critiquing the Modi Government
VIRAL VIDEO: Shah Rukh Khan's Heartwarming Moment Playing Football with Son AbRam At Mannat
play icon0:40
VIRAL VIDEO: Shah Rukh Khan's Heartwarming Moment Playing Football with Son AbRam At Mannat
VIRAL VIDEO: Drake's First-Ever X-rated Clip Sparks Laughter with His Hilarious Reaction
play icon0:40
VIRAL VIDEO: Drake's First-Ever X-rated Clip Sparks Laughter with His Hilarious Reaction
Congress may bring black paper in Parliament against BJP's white paper
play icon0:53
Congress may bring black paper in Parliament against BJP's white paper
know the most accurate prediction of your zodiac sign
play icon5:7
know the most accurate prediction of your zodiac sign