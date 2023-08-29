trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2655218
Nitish Kumar Caste Census Breaking: 'Supreme' struggle on caste census!

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 29, 2023, 06:14 PM IST
There was a hearing again in the Supreme Court regarding caste enumeration today. The Central Government has filed an affidavit in the Supreme Court regarding the caste census. In this, the government has said that the states do not have the right to conduct the census.
