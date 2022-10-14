NewsVideos

"No good relations at cost of India's integrity": MoS Lekhi slams Pak at Astana meet

|Updated: Oct 14, 2022, 02:50 PM IST
Minister of State (MoS) for External Affairs Meenakshi Lekhi on October 13 ruled out any talks with Pakistan at the cost of India's integrity. "I advise Pakistan to dismantle terror infrastructure in their country and get on the better side of law and order, then you can have a conversation with India. We want good relations with all our neighbours including Pakistan but not at the cost of India's integrity," the minister said after the conclusion of the Conference of Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) summit here. "One must understand that all the investments that they (Pakistan) have made in organising and sustaining terror infrastructure, had they made that investment in developing the infrastructure of their country, then maybe many the menace would have gone away," she added.

All Videos

Gyanvapi Case: Varanasi court rejects plea seeking carbon-dating on 'Shivling'
13:58
Gyanvapi Case: Varanasi court rejects plea seeking carbon-dating on 'Shivling'
45pc loans under scheme 'Mudra' were given to women: Nirmala Sitharaman
45pc loans under scheme 'Mudra' were given to women: Nirmala Sitharaman
Carbon Dating: Today's big day for Gyanvapi Case
12:32
Carbon Dating: Today's big day for Gyanvapi Case
Kazakh Minister calls India's position on Russia-Ukraine conflict 'balanced', hails bilateral ties
Kazakh Minister calls India's position on Russia-Ukraine conflict 'balanced', hails bilateral ties
‘Proud of India’s achievement…’: Sitharaman on nation’s ‘standalone’ 5G
‘Proud of India’s achievement…’: Sitharaman on nation’s ‘standalone’ 5G

Trending Videos

13:58
Gyanvapi Case: Varanasi court rejects plea seeking carbon-dating on 'Shivling'
45pc loans under scheme 'Mudra' were given to women: Nirmala Sitharaman
12:32
Carbon Dating: Today's big day for Gyanvapi Case
Kazakh Minister calls India's position on Russia-Ukraine conflict 'balanced', hails bilateral ties
‘Proud of India’s achievement…’: Sitharaman on nation’s ‘standalone’ 5G