No new arms licences to be issued for next 3 months in Ludhiana

| Updated: Nov 16, 2022, 04:40 PM IST

With the aim to curb and ultimately control the drug smuggling and anti-social elements in Punjab, the police are conducting a drive in Ludhiana. The presence of police has increased in the crime hotspots. The police have also started arms license verification drive. Meanwhile, no new licences will be issued for the next 3 months.