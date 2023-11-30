trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2693629
NewsVideos
videoDetails

“No one can stop us…will implement CAA in West Bengal”: Amit Shah challenges CM Mamata Banerjee

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Nov 30, 2023, 11:10 AM IST
Address the massive ‘Pratiwad Sabha’ in West Bengal’s Kolkata on November 29, Home Minister Amit Shah claimed that nobody can prevent CAA from being implemented in the state. “Infiltration in the state is at its peak… People post on social media to make Indian documents available to intruders… Let me tell you, CAA is a law of the nation and nobody can stop it… We will implement CAA in Bengal,” said Amit Shah.
Follow Us

All Videos

100% confident about victory in Telangana, Chhattisgarh, MP, and Rajasthan: Mallikarjun Kharge
Play Icon0:52
100% confident about victory in Telangana, Chhattisgarh, MP, and Rajasthan: Mallikarjun Kharge
Anju, married Indian woman who crossed border to marry Pakistani Facebook friend, returns to India
Play Icon2:17
Anju, married Indian woman who crossed border to marry Pakistani Facebook friend, returns to India
Telangana Polls 2023| Youngest state braces for a thrilling fight for assembly
Play Icon3:14
Telangana Polls 2023| Youngest state braces for a thrilling fight for assembly
Telangana Polls 2023| Mock Poll begins at Kamareddy Assembly Constituency
Play Icon1:26
Telangana Polls 2023| Mock Poll begins at Kamareddy Assembly Constituency
Know all about Sankashta Chaturthi and its effects from Astrologer Shiromani Sachin
Play Icon6:8
Know all about Sankashta Chaturthi and its effects from Astrologer Shiromani Sachin

Trending Videos

100% confident about victory in Telangana, Chhattisgarh, MP, and Rajasthan: Mallikarjun Kharge
play icon0:52
100% confident about victory in Telangana, Chhattisgarh, MP, and Rajasthan: Mallikarjun Kharge
Anju, married Indian woman who crossed border to marry Pakistani Facebook friend, returns to India
play icon2:17
Anju, married Indian woman who crossed border to marry Pakistani Facebook friend, returns to India
Telangana Polls 2023| Youngest state braces for a thrilling fight for assembly
play icon3:14
Telangana Polls 2023| Youngest state braces for a thrilling fight for assembly
Telangana Polls 2023| Mock Poll begins at Kamareddy Assembly Constituency
play icon1:26
Telangana Polls 2023| Mock Poll begins at Kamareddy Assembly Constituency
Know all about Sankashta Chaturthi and its effects from Astrologer Shiromani Sachin
play icon6:8
Know all about Sankashta Chaturthi and its effects from Astrologer Shiromani Sachin