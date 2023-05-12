NewsVideos
videoDetails

“No possibility…” Odisha CM Patnaik shuts down talk of a 3rd Front after PM Modi meet

|Updated: May 12, 2023, 09:20 AM IST
Speaking to the media persons after meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 11, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik shared that there is no possibility of a ‘Third Front’ as far as I’m concerned. Adding further he said that he discussed the issues related to Odisha with the Prime Minister. He said, “There is no possibility of a Third front as far as I am concerned. I met the PM and we discussed issues related to Odisha’s demand. I spoke for the International Airport that we have to set up in Puri, Bhubaneswar is getting too much traffic now that’s why we want an expansion. The PM said that he will definitely help in every way possible.”

All Videos

Why ONDC Is The Biggest Threat To Swiggy & Zomato, Know How It Is Providing Cheaper Food
3:47
Why ONDC Is The Biggest Threat To Swiggy & Zomato, Know How It Is Providing Cheaper Food
PTI appeals to supporters of former Pakistan PM Imran Khan, asks them to gather in Islamabad
0:37
PTI appeals to supporters of former Pakistan PM Imran Khan, asks them to gather in Islamabad
Pakistan's former PM Imran Khan to appear in Islamabad High Court today
0:55
Pakistan's former PM Imran Khan to appear in Islamabad High Court today
Pakistan's Home Minister Rana Sanaullah makes big statement over Imran Khan
1:10
Pakistan's Home Minister Rana Sanaullah makes big statement over Imran Khan
FIR lodged against Ashneer Grover and his wife
8:26
FIR lodged against Ashneer Grover and his wife

Trending Videos

3:47
Why ONDC Is The Biggest Threat To Swiggy & Zomato, Know How It Is Providing Cheaper Food
0:37
PTI appeals to supporters of former Pakistan PM Imran Khan, asks them to gather in Islamabad
0:55
Pakistan's former PM Imran Khan to appear in Islamabad High Court today
1:10
Pakistan's Home Minister Rana Sanaullah makes big statement over Imran Khan
8:26
FIR lodged against Ashneer Grover and his wife