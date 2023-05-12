videoDetails

“No possibility…” Odisha CM Patnaik shuts down talk of a 3rd Front after PM Modi meet

| Updated: May 12, 2023, 09:20 AM IST

Speaking to the media persons after meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 11, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik shared that there is no possibility of a ‘Third Front’ as far as I’m concerned. Adding further he said that he discussed the issues related to Odisha with the Prime Minister. He said, “There is no possibility of a Third front as far as I am concerned. I met the PM and we discussed issues related to Odisha’s demand. I spoke for the International Airport that we have to set up in Puri, Bhubaneswar is getting too much traffic now that’s why we want an expansion. The PM said that he will definitely help in every way possible.”