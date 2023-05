videoDetails

No spam calls from today? TRAI's AI-powered spam filters to curb fake calls from May 1

| Updated: May 01, 2023, 06:11 PM IST

Starting from May 1st, new rules will be implemented to block spam calls and SMS using AI filters. TRAI has ordered telecom companies to add these filters to their system. The new filters will detect and block fake calls and SMS through artificial intelligence.