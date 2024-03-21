Advertisement
Noida Viral Video: Drunk Woman Rudely Accuses Guard - Watch

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Mar 21, 2024, 11:00 AM IST
A video shared by @Gharkekalesh on social media has gone viral, depicting a dramatic confrontation in Noida, Uttar Pradesh. In the video, a visibly intoxicated woman rudely grabs a guard's collar, accusing him of betrayal as an informant for her boyfriend. The intense altercation, widely circulated online, has sparked discussions about relationships, impulsive behavior, bystander intervention, and de-escalation techniques in handling conflicts.

