Noida Viral Video: Elderly Couple's Car Towed From No-Parking Zone, Despite Occupants Inside

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Mar 21, 2024, 11:35 AM IST
Viral Video: In Noida's Sector 50, contractors tasked with towing illegally parked vehicles went too far by towing a car with two senior citizens still inside. A video of this incident has gone viral on social media, sparking outrage.

