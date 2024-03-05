trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2727568
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Noida's Cyber Tham Mall: Woman Injured As Gate Collapses, CCTV Captures Incident

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Mar 05, 2024, 01:53 PM IST
Follow Us
In a shocking incident at Cyber Tham Mall in Sector 137, Noida, the main gate suddenly collapsed, trapping a woman underneath and causing severe injuries. Miraculously, a young child narrowly escaped being crushed under the gate. The entire incident occurred on Friday night when a family was attempting to enter the mall. The gate, made of iron, unexpectedly gave way, leading to the unfortunate accident. The case has been registered at Thana 142.

All Videos

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann gives open challenge to Congress
Play Icon07:43
Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann gives open challenge to Congress
TMC MLA Ramendu Sinha Ram Mandir comments spark outrage, BJP reacts strongly
Play Icon02:44
TMC MLA Ramendu Sinha Ram Mandir comments spark outrage, BJP reacts strongly
VIRAL VIDEO: 9 Seater Suv Carrying 18 People Breaks The Internet
Play Icon00:47
VIRAL VIDEO: 9 Seater Suv Carrying 18 People Breaks The Internet
PM Modi's Big Pledge In Sangareddy: Aiming For India To Be Third Largest Global Economy
Play Icon00:42
PM Modi's Big Pledge In Sangareddy: Aiming For India To Be Third Largest Global Economy
800 Bulls, 300 Bull-Tamers Shine In Pudukkottai's Jallikattu Event
Play Icon00:35
800 Bulls, 300 Bull-Tamers Shine In Pudukkottai's Jallikattu Event

Trending Videos

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann gives open challenge to Congress
play icon7:43
Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann gives open challenge to Congress
TMC MLA Ramendu Sinha Ram Mandir comments spark outrage, BJP reacts strongly
play icon2:44
TMC MLA Ramendu Sinha Ram Mandir comments spark outrage, BJP reacts strongly
VIRAL VIDEO: 9 Seater Suv Carrying 18 People Breaks The Internet
play icon0:47
VIRAL VIDEO: 9 Seater Suv Carrying 18 People Breaks The Internet
PM Modi's Big Pledge In Sangareddy: Aiming For India To Be Third Largest Global Economy
play icon0:42
PM Modi's Big Pledge In Sangareddy: Aiming For India To Be Third Largest Global Economy
800 Bulls, 300 Bull-Tamers Shine In Pudukkottai's Jallikattu Event
play icon0:35
800 Bulls, 300 Bull-Tamers Shine In Pudukkottai's Jallikattu Event