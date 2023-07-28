trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2641635
NewsVideos
videoDetails

“Not dancing with him…” EAM Jaishankar quips when asked to dance on ‘Naatu Naatu’ with Japanese FM

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 28, 2023, 02:40 PM IST
EAM S Jaishankar addressed the India-Japan Forum 2023 with his Japanese Counterpart in New Delhi on July 28. During the question-answer session, EAM was asked to dance with Japanese FM on iconic ‘Naatu Naatu’ from RRR. To this, EAM S Jaishankar jokingly said that he would not dance with Japan’s Foreign Minister.

All Videos

Parliament Hungama: Opposition uproar in Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha adjourned till Monday
play icon2:19
Parliament Hungama: Opposition uproar in Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha adjourned till Monday
Putin's big statement on Russia-Ukraine war - brainstorming on the proposal to end the war?
play icon0:34
Putin's big statement on Russia-Ukraine war - brainstorming on the proposal to end the war?
Seema Haider Pakistan: Family put up posters outside the house - Seema - Do not disturb Sachin
play icon1:35
Seema Haider Pakistan: Family put up posters outside the house - Seema - Do not disturb Sachin
Another incident of murder in Delhi
play icon10:2
Another incident of murder in Delhi
Seema-Sachin Love Story: What is Seema Haider's reality?
play icon6:11
Seema-Sachin Love Story: What is Seema Haider's reality?

Trending Videos

Parliament Hungama: Opposition uproar in Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha adjourned till Monday
play icon2:19
Parliament Hungama: Opposition uproar in Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha adjourned till Monday
Putin's big statement on Russia-Ukraine war - brainstorming on the proposal to end the war?
play icon0:34
Putin's big statement on Russia-Ukraine war - brainstorming on the proposal to end the war?
Seema Haider Pakistan: Family put up posters outside the house - Seema - Do not disturb Sachin
play icon1:35
Seema Haider Pakistan: Family put up posters outside the house - Seema - Do not disturb Sachin
Another incident of murder in Delhi
play icon10:2
Another incident of murder in Delhi
Seema-Sachin Love Story: What is Seema Haider's reality?
play icon6:11
Seema-Sachin Love Story: What is Seema Haider's reality?