‘Not scared of PM Modi’: Bihar Dy CM on Opposition unity

|Updated: Jun 22, 2023, 03:50 PM IST
Recalling the number of parties in the Modi-led NDA Government, Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav on June 22 in Patna called the ‘Opposition getting scared’ claims as ‘baseless’. He further said that the Opposition meeting is not out of ‘fear of BJP’, but is because the ‘parties have the same goal’.

