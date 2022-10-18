"Nothing to add on the matter" White House Principal Deputy Press Secretary on Biden's statement

| Updated: Oct 18, 2022, 09:30 PM IST

White House Principal Deputy Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre on October 17 (local time) tried to avoid US President Joe Biden’s “Pakistan one of most dangerous nations in the world” remarks and said that she has “nothing to add on” the matter. Replying to ANI’s question in a press briefing over Biden’s statement, she said, “The United States has no new comments on President Joe Biden’s Pakistan reference. The President has said before and I am not just going to add more. I did mention it on October 14 in our press gaggle. Don’t have anything to add to what I said a couple of days ago.”