"Now The World Is Looking At India As A New Leader" PM Narendra Modi Opens Special Session | G20

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Sep 18, 2023, 12:05 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 18 addressed mediapersons ahead of a Special Parliament session. He said that the duration of the session is short but it will be historic in its scope.
