trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2629787
NewsVideos
videoDetails

"Now This Government Will Play The Role Of Triple Engine" CM Eknath Shinde On Swearing-In-Ceremony

|Updated: Jul 02, 2023, 04:20 PM IST
Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde says, there was a double engine government under PM Narendra Modi, now this government will play the role of triple engine in full speed. I welcome Ajit Pawar and all his supporters for the development of Maharashtra.
Cre Trending Videos

All Videos

Ajit Pawar takes oath: Ajit Pawar changes Twitter bio after becoming Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister
play icon1:55
Ajit Pawar takes oath: Ajit Pawar changes Twitter bio after becoming Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister
France Riots: Mayor’s House Ram-Raided And Torched By Protesters, Wife And Child Injured
play icon1:9
France Riots: Mayor’s House Ram-Raided And Torched By Protesters, Wife And Child Injured
Ajit Pawar takes oath: Shiden said - When someone is suppressed then such incidents happen.
play icon2:22
Ajit Pawar takes oath: Shiden said - When someone is suppressed then such incidents happen.
NCP's Ajit Pawar Takes Oath As Maharashtra Deputy CM
play icon3:8
NCP's Ajit Pawar Takes Oath As Maharashtra Deputy CM
MAHARASTRA BREAKING: Biggest rebellion in Sharad Pawar's party, split in Mahaghati..break in NCP
play icon3:52
MAHARASTRA BREAKING: Biggest rebellion in Sharad Pawar's party, split in Mahaghati..break in NCP
CRE Recommended Videos

Trending Videos

Ajit Pawar takes oath: Ajit Pawar changes Twitter bio after becoming Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister
play icon1:55
Ajit Pawar takes oath: Ajit Pawar changes Twitter bio after becoming Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister
France Riots: Mayor’s House Ram-Raided And Torched By Protesters, Wife And Child Injured
play icon1:9
France Riots: Mayor’s House Ram-Raided And Torched By Protesters, Wife And Child Injured
Ajit Pawar takes oath: Shiden said - When someone is suppressed then such incidents happen.
play icon2:22
Ajit Pawar takes oath: Shiden said - When someone is suppressed then such incidents happen.
NCP's Ajit Pawar Takes Oath As Maharashtra Deputy CM
play icon3:8
NCP's Ajit Pawar Takes Oath As Maharashtra Deputy CM
MAHARASTRA BREAKING: Biggest rebellion in Sharad Pawar's party, split in Mahaghati..break in NCP
play icon3:52
MAHARASTRA BREAKING: Biggest rebellion in Sharad Pawar's party, split in Mahaghati..break in NCP