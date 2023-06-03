NewsVideos
Odhisha Train Accident: Train derailment in Odisha leaves over 200 dead, 900 injured

|Updated: Jun 03, 2023, 06:15 AM IST
In a heart-wrenching incident, over 200 people have died and around 900 were injured as Coromandel, Bengaluru-Howrah Express trains derailed and hit a goods train at Bahanaga station in Balasore district of Odisha. Watch the full video...

