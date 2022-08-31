Odisha miniature artist crafts eco-friendly idol of Lord Ganesha inside bottle for Ganesh Chaturthi

Bhubaneswar-based miniature artist crafted an eco-friendly idol of Lord Ganesha inside a bottle for Ganesh Chaturthi. L Eswar Rao hails from Jatni village in Khurda district and has chosen a unique way to wish Ganesh Chaturthi to the people through his creativity. Speaking to ANI, he said, “This time, I made an eco-friendly Ganesha idol by using a 350 ml bottle. This clay piece of art took me seven days to produce. It’s challenging to create art in a bottle.” Ganesh Chaturthi, which will begin on August 31 this year, is celebrated with much pomp and zeal in several states across the country and 2022 marks the return of its celebration after 2 years of COVID-induced restrictions.

| Updated: Aug 31, 2022, 06:20 PM IST

Bhubaneswar-based miniature artist crafted an eco-friendly idol of Lord Ganesha inside a bottle for Ganesh Chaturthi. L Eswar Rao hails from Jatni village in Khurda district and has chosen a unique way to wish Ganesh Chaturthi to the people through his creativity. Speaking to ANI, he said, “This time, I made an eco-friendly Ganesha idol by using a 350 ml bottle. This clay piece of art took me seven days to produce. It’s challenging to create art in a bottle.” Ganesh Chaturthi, which will begin on August 31 this year, is celebrated with much pomp and zeal in several states across the country and 2022 marks the return of its celebration after 2 years of COVID-induced restrictions.