Odisha Train Accident: Congress Says Centre Was Aware Of Interlocking System Issue

|Updated: Jun 04, 2023, 02:40 PM IST
The Congress party has sharpened its attack on the Narendra Modi government two days after the tragic triple train accident in Odisha's Balasore that claimed around 288 lives while over 1100 were injured.

