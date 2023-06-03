NewsVideos
videoDetails

Odisha Train Accident: How Three Trains Crashed In Balasore, Claiming Lives Of Hundreds | EXPLAINED

|Updated: Jun 03, 2023, 03:36 PM IST
The Odisha train accident saw the Coromandel Shalimar Express derail and hit a goods train, with the Yesvantpur-Howrah Superfast train subsequently colliding with the derailed coaches. Witnesses report that more than 200-250 people died in the accident.

All Videos

261 people died in Odisha train accident, horrifying pictures surfaced
3:21
261 people died in Odisha train accident, horrifying pictures surfaced
Odisha Train Accident: PM Modi Arrives At Train Accident Site In Odisha's Balasore
1:13
Odisha Train Accident: PM Modi Arrives At Train Accident Site In Odisha's Balasore
There was hue and cry after the Balasore train accident, how did three trains become victims?
13:22
There was hue and cry after the Balasore train accident, how did three trains become victims?
Know when and how many big train accidents happened in the country? 800 lives lost 42 years ago!
2:9
Know when and how many big train accidents happened in the country? 800 lives lost 42 years ago!
100 big news related to train accident in superfast style
11:31
100 big news related to train accident in superfast style

Trending Videos

3:21
261 people died in Odisha train accident, horrifying pictures surfaced
1:13
Odisha Train Accident: PM Modi Arrives At Train Accident Site In Odisha's Balasore
13:22
There was hue and cry after the Balasore train accident, how did three trains become victims?
2:9
Know when and how many big train accidents happened in the country? 800 lives lost 42 years ago!
11:31
100 big news related to train accident in superfast style
India,