NewsVideos
videoDetails

Odisha Train Accident: Mamata Banerjee Leaves For Accident Site In A Copter From Howrah

|Updated: Jun 03, 2023, 02:20 PM IST
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee left for Odisha’s Balasore to take stock of the situation after at least 238 passengers were killed and 900 injured in the Friday mishap involving two passenger trains and a goods train.

All Videos

Odisha Train Accident: 'More Than 300 Rescuers Are Working' NDRF Director General Atul Karwal On Rescue Operation
1:33
Odisha Train Accident: 'More Than 300 Rescuers Are Working' NDRF Director General Atul Karwal On Rescue Operation
PM Modi holds meeting on train accident, will go to Odisha today to meet injured
14:48
PM Modi holds meeting on train accident, will go to Odisha today to meet injured
How did the train accident happen in Balasore? 288 people died so far
9:41
How did the train accident happen in Balasore? 288 people died so far
High level meeting on rail accident continues, Home Minister along with PM Modi is also present in the meeting
6:44
High level meeting on rail accident continues, Home Minister along with PM Modi is also present in the meeting
Odisha Train Crash: Death Toll Continues To Rise, Indian Army Deployed To Assist In Rescue
1:58
Odisha Train Crash: Death Toll Continues To Rise, Indian Army Deployed To Assist In Rescue

Trending Videos

1:33
Odisha Train Accident: 'More Than 300 Rescuers Are Working' NDRF Director General Atul Karwal On Rescue Operation
14:48
PM Modi holds meeting on train accident, will go to Odisha today to meet injured
9:41
How did the train accident happen in Balasore? 288 people died so far
6:44
High level meeting on rail accident continues, Home Minister along with PM Modi is also present in the meeting
1:58
Odisha Train Crash: Death Toll Continues To Rise, Indian Army Deployed To Assist In Rescue