Odisha Train Accident: Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik Reaches Balasore To Take Stock Of Situation

|Updated: Jun 03, 2023, 12:01 PM IST
In view of train accident, Odisha CM, Naveen Patnaik has ordered for State Mourning for a day. No state celebration to take place on 3rd June throughout Odisha. CM Naveen Patnaik, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw will be reaching the accident spot to take stock of the situation

