NewsVideos
videoDetails

Odisha Train Accident: Passenger On Coromandel Express Narrates Sequence Of Events

|Updated: Jun 03, 2023, 05:10 PM IST
Anubhav Das (passenger travelling in Coromandel Express) on Balasore Train Mishap

All Videos

Odisha Train Accident: PM Modi Arrives At Hospital In Balasore To Meet Survivors
1:25
Odisha Train Accident: PM Modi Arrives At Hospital In Balasore To Meet Survivors
Big disclosure about Balasore train accident, there was no face-to-face collision of trains
11:4
Big disclosure about Balasore train accident, there was no face-to-face collision of trains
Bengal CM Mamta Banerjee's big statement on Balasore train accident
12:51
Bengal CM Mamta Banerjee's big statement on Balasore train accident
Former Railway Minister Lalu Yadav got angry on the accident, said- Negligence in Modi's rule
4:11
Former Railway Minister Lalu Yadav got angry on the accident, said- Negligence in Modi's rule
261 people died in Odisha train accident, horrifying pictures surfaced
3:21
261 people died in Odisha train accident, horrifying pictures surfaced

Trending Videos

1:25
Odisha Train Accident: PM Modi Arrives At Hospital In Balasore To Meet Survivors
11:4
Big disclosure about Balasore train accident, there was no face-to-face collision of trains
12:51
Bengal CM Mamta Banerjee's big statement on Balasore train accident
4:11
Former Railway Minister Lalu Yadav got angry on the accident, said- Negligence in Modi's rule
3:21
261 people died in Odisha train accident, horrifying pictures surfaced