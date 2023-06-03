NewsVideos
Odisha Train Accident: Passenger's Shocking Account Of Train Accident

Jun 03, 2023
A passenger travelling on one of the two express trains involve in a big rail accident in Odisha's Balasore district revealed the moments after his train got derailed on Friday.

