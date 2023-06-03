NewsVideos
Odisha Train Accident: PM Modi Arrives At Train Accident Site In Odisha's Balasore

|Updated: Jun 03, 2023, 04:15 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday arrived at the accident site in Odisha. He will take stock of one of the most horrific train accidents in recent memory, which has according to latest estimates killed over 261 people and over 1000 people injured.

