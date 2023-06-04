NewsVideos
Odisha Train Accident: Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and Dharmendra Pradhan Visits Recovering Survivors

Jun 04, 2023
Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw who on Sunday met the people injured in Odisha triple accident at Soro Hospital. He said that special trains are being run from Hyderabad, Chennai, Bengaluru, Ranchi, Kolkata and other places so that patients can reach their homes, after their treatment.

