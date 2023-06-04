NewsVideos
Odisha Train Accident: Restoration Work Underway At Balasore Site

|Updated: Jun 04, 2023, 12:00 PM IST
The Indian Railways has expedited the restoration work at the Balasore train accident site in Odisha in which at least 288 people were killed and around 1,175 were injured. Of the injured, 793 were discharged while 382 are undergoing treatment. Of those receiving treatment, two are said to be critical.

