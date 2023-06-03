NewsVideos
Odisha Train Accident: 'There Should Be A High-Level Inquiry': Lalu Yadav On The Balasore Train Accident

|Updated: Jun 03, 2023, 06:15 PM IST
Former Railways Minister and RJD leader Lalu Prasad Yadav reacted to the Balasore train accident and demanded high-level inquiry and action against culprits who have involvement in the tragic train accident in Balasore.

