Odisha Train Accident: World Leaders Express Condolences, Offer Support For Victims

|Updated: Jun 03, 2023, 07:40 PM IST
Odisha Train Accident: World Leaders Express Condolences, Offer Support For Victims Leaders from across the world, including Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, have expressed their deepest condolences to the families and the Government of India for the triple train crash that took place in Odisha in which at least 261 people were killed.

