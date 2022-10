Officials gather for Annual General Meeting of BCCI in Mumbai

| Updated: Oct 18, 2022, 09:30 PM IST

Former Indian cricketer Roger Binny, BCCI President Sourav Ganguly, Former IPL Chairman Rajiv Shukla, and others arrived at Taj Hotel in Mumbai on October 18. The officials have gathered for the Annual General Meeting of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).