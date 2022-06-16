NewsVideos

Olympian Neeraj Chopra breaks his own record with 89.30 metre Javelin Throw

India’s golden boy, Olympian Neeraj Chopra set a new national record. He finished with a silver medal with a throw of 89.30 metres at the Paavo Nurmi Games in Finland. Neeraj bettered his own previous national record of 88.07 meters which he had set in Patiala last year

|Updated: Jun 16, 2022, 03:10 AM IST
Can Plastic-munching ‘superworms’ be a scalable solution to recycling global waste
India outplays Hong Kong 4-0, and captain Sunil Chhetri crosses milestones in AFC Asian Cup
DNA: Understand from Anil Singhvi how to beware of economic slowdown?
DNA: Is world heading towards economic recession?
DNA: China Debt Trap - After Sri Lanka, now Pakistan's turn?
