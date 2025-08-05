Advertisement
Omar Abdullah makes huge remark on Jammu Kashmir

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 05, 2025, 11:22 AM IST
As the date of 5th August came closer, the market of speculations has also heated up. After the meeting of PM Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah with President Draupadi Murmu, there are strong discussions that some big announcement can be made regarding Jammu and Kashmir. In such a situation, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has tried to put an end to the speculations. He said, I have heard all kinds of possibilities and speculations about Jammu and Kashmir. But in my personal opinion, neither anything bad nor anything good will happen on 5th August.

