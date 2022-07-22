NewsVideos

On National Flag Day, PM urges people to hoist flags in their homes in ‘Har Ghar Tiranga Movement’

​As part of 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign, to be carried out under the 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav', the tricolor will be hoisted atop more than 20 crore houses across the country for three days next month. Over 100 crore people will participate in the campaign to rededicate themselves to the service of Mother India. It will greatly contribute to inculcating a new sense of patriotism among people, according to an official statement.

|Updated: Jul 22, 2022, 04:15 PM IST
