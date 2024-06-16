videoDetails

Once again the opposition raised questions on EVM

Sonam | Updated: Jun 16, 2024, 11:34 PM IST

Once again a controversy has arisen regarding the Electronic Voting Machine (EVM), due to which the ruling party and opposition leaders have come face to face. Seeing the controversy growing, the Election Commission has announced its press conference. The latest controversy has arisen after the debate between Elon Musk and the former Union Minister and the Mumbai Police registering a case against the relative of Shiv Sena Shinde faction MP Ravindra Waikar. Watch the country's number one debate show Tal Thok Ke on this issue.