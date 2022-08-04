OnePlus10T: Phone that is generations ahead with it's revolutionary features

OnePlus 10T is out and putting an end to the wait of lakhs of buyers to get their hands on the latest flagship smartphone. Impressive feature to look out for is the 150W fast charging that could power the smartphone from 0% to 100% in a snap.

| Updated: Aug 04, 2022, 01:01 PM IST

OnePlus 10T is out and putting an end to the wait of lakhs of buyers to get their hands on the latest flagship smartphone. Impressive feature to look out for is the 150W fast charging that could power the smartphone from 0% to 100% in a snap.